'Flight After Flight After Flight': KKR Co-owner Juhi Chawla Records 'Pathetic' Airport Experience - WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Juhi Chawla has lashed out at the Airport Authority of India (AAI) after a poor experience at the airport. (More Cricket News)

Chawla, 53, was returning from Dubai after the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, with a final between eventual champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

The celebrated Bollywood actor took to Twitter and shared a video of passengers waiting for health clearance.

"Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance ... all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking .. ... flight after flight after flight .....Pathetic , shameful state ..!!@AAI_Official," she wrote.

Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance ... all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking .. ... flight after flight after flight .....Pathetic , shameful state ..!!@AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/rieT0l3M54 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 11, 2020

Two-time champions KKR failed to make the IPL 2020 playoffs, missing out on the fourth spot to Royal Challengers Bangalore on net run rate. Both the teams had 14 points each from seven wins and seven defeats each.

Meanwhile, reports emerged on Thursday that Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Krunal Pandya was detained at the Mumbai airport for by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables.

