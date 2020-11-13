'Flight After Flight After Flight': KKR Co-owner Juhi Chawla Records 'Pathetic' Airport Experience - WATCH

November 13, 2020
Corona
Juhi Chawla, who was returning from Dubai after the culmination IPL 2002, slammed airport authorities

Outlook Web Bureau 13 November 2020
Juhi Chawla at airport
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Juhi Chawla has lashed out at the Airport Authority of India (AAI) after a poor experience at the airport. (More Cricket News)

Chawla, 53, was returning from Dubai after the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, with a final between eventual champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

The celebrated Bollywood actor took to Twitter and shared a video of passengers waiting for health clearance.

READ: Krunal Pandya Questioned At Airport For Excess Gold From Dubai

"Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance ... all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking .. ... flight after flight after flight .....Pathetic , shameful state ..!!@AAI_Official," she wrote.

Two-time champions KKR failed to make the IPL 2020 playoffs, missing out on the fourth spot to Royal Challengers Bangalore on net run rate. Both the teams had 14 points each from seven wins and seven defeats each.

Meanwhile, reports emerged on Thursday that Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Krunal Pandya was detained at the Mumbai airport for by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables.

Argentina 1-1 Paraguay: Lionel Scaloni Calls For VAR Consistency After Messi Denied Winner

