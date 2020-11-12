November 12, 2020
Corona
Krunal Pandya was stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of possessing undisclosed gold jewelry

Outlook Web Bureau 12 November 2020
Krunal Pandya
Courtesy: Twitter
Cricketer Krunal Pandya was on Thursday detained at the Mumbai International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, DRI sources said. (More Cricket News)

Krunal had returned shortly after 5 pm by a flight from UAE when he was stopped at the airport by DRI personnel.

“Cricketer Krunal Pandya stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE,” reports quoted DRI sources as saying.

Reports also claimed that the 29-year-old had made purchases of valuables, including gold chains, totaling a huge amount, above the permissible limits as per Indian laws.

Krunal was part of the Mumbai Indians team which won their record fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on November 10, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final match in Dubai.

The all-rounder has played 71 matches for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He was the player of the match in the IPL 2017 final.

