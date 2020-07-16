ENG Vs WI: Rain Delays Start Of 2nd Test England-West Indies After Jofra Archer 'Breach'

After morning drama surrounding the dropping of Jofra Archer's dropping, the start of the second test between England and the West Indies was delayed on Thursday because of wet weather in Manchester.

The toss did not take place at its scheduled slot of 10:30 a.m. local time and covers were on the pitch after light drizzle early in the morning.

England will be without fast bowler Archer, who was excluded from the team for breaching isolation protocols by returning to his home in Brighton on Monday as the squad transferred from Southampton to Manchester.

The series is being played amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the first Test in Southampton passed off without any incident.

"Jofra Archer has been excluded from the #raisethebat second Test against the West Indies starting today (Thursday 16 July) at Emirates Old Trafford following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols," ECB said in a statement.

Official Statement: Jofra Archer — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 16, 2020

"Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted," it further stated.

The flamboyant bowler offered an apology and acknowledged the enormity of his indiscretion at a sensitive time.

"I am extremely sorry for what I have done," he stated.

"I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble," he added.

The 25-year-old Barbados-born pacer has so far played 8 Tests, 14 ODIs and a T20 International for England. He has taken a total of 58 international wickets in his short career so far.

The three-Test series has marked the resumption of international cricket albeit in a bio-bubble with strict protocols in place.

The West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Southampton last week, and are seeking a first test series victory in England in 32 years.