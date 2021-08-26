ENG Vs IND, 3rd Test: Malicious Joy For England Fans As Barmy Army Revel In Virat Kohli's Long Walk Back - WATCH

August 26, 2021
Virat Kohli had endured the jeer of England fans after he was dismissed cheaply for his nemesis James Anderson on Day 1 of the second Test at Headingly, Leeds

26 August 2021
As nasty as they wanna be! Barmy Army give a musical send-off to India captain Virat Kohli.
For cricket fans, there's no joy like giving a send-off, especially to a fallen rival. Cricketers themselves engage in it, and fans often make it unpleasant, nastier. Yes, men by nature seek pleasure in other's misfortune. In fact, there's a word for it. Schadenfreude! And that's what cricket witnessed on Day 1 of the third Test between England and India at Headingley, Leeds Wednesday.

Day 1 Highlights | Report | Scorecard | News

As James Anderson got the prized wicket of his bete noire, Virat Kohli for just seven runs, Barmy Army reveled in the India captain's long walk back to the pavilion. The boisterous group of English fans sung, "cheerio, cheerio". Some sending-off to one of cricket's biggest stars, who himself is known for over-the-top celebrations.

Watch it here:

Kohli, for a change, won the toss and he opted to bat first. But his decision, or that of the team's, backfired as Anderson reduced India to 21/3 inside 11 overs. KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli himself, all gone for single-digit scores.

This was the seventh time that Kohli was dismissed by Anderson in Test cricket – joint-most along with Nathan Lyon. Anderson had dismissed Kohli for a golden duck in the first Test at Nottingham too.

Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane stalled the English progression briefly, but Ollie Robinson (2/16), Sam Curran (2/27) and Craig Overton (3/14) ensured that Idia could get only 78 in 40.4 overs.

Anderson returned with enviable figures of 3/6 in eight overs, which also included five maidens.

