England Vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: Focus On Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane After James Anderson Rocks IND

After a convincing 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's, the Indian cricket team will back itself to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the third England vs India Test starting at Headingley today (Wednesday). The tourists don't have a great record at Leeds but their two victories in six Tests at this venue have been big wins. England have run hot and cold in this series. The batting capitulation in the second innings at Lord's has exposed England's frailties in the Test cricket format. Recalling Dawid Malan, the world's leading T20 batsman into the Test side, only highlights how desperate Joe Root is to find someone who can bat well alongside him. Consistency has been a major issue in England's top order. There is plenty of potential in Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed and Moeen Ali but the runs haven't come. England have a good record at Headingley -- 34 wins in 77 Tests. The Leeds wicket is expected to be relatively slower than the one at Lord's. The conditions may influence the choice of the playing XI. There is no prediction for rain and fair weather is expected for the entire duration of third England vs India Test. Follow live cricket scores here.

3:30 PM IST: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma to start for India, while James Anderson has the ball in hand for England

3:12 PM IST: TEAMS:

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, James Anderson



India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

3:00 PM IST: Virat Kohli has won the toss and will bat first; India go into this match unchanged. England have been forced to make two changes. England have Dawid Malan playing, while Craig Overton comes in for injured Mark Wood

