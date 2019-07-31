﻿
Elizabeth Susan Koshy Wins Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Gold At Masters Meet

Elizabeth Susan Koshy is a regular India international before losing her place about two years back. She beat seasoned Tejaswini Sawant of Maharashtra and Hema KC of Gujarat

PTI 31 July 2019
In the final, Elizabeth was fourth after the first 10 shots but took the lead after the second 15-shot prone round to never look back.
2019-07-31T20:13:29+0530

Kerala's Elizabeth Susan Koshy won the women's 50m rifle 3 positions gold on day three of the XII Sardar Sajjan Singh Sethi Memorial Masters shooting competition at Dr. Karni Singh range at Delhi on Wednesday.

Elizabeth, a regular India international before losing her place about two years back, had to fight hard but held her nerves when it mattered the most to win the title with a finals score of 460.1.

The seasoned Tejaswini Sawant won the silver for Maharashtra with 455.6 while Hema KC of Gujarat won the bronze with 444.5.

Elizabeth had earlier qualified sixth for the eight-woman final with a modest qualification round score of 1161.

In the final, she was fourth after the first 10 shots but took the lead after the second 15-shot prone round to never look back.

Air India's Annuraj Singh and Deepak Sharma won the 10m air pistol mixed team competition, getting the better of ONGC's Shweta Singh and Amanpreet Singh 17-5 in the gold medal match.

Senior shooter Gurpreet Singh of the Army also bagged his second title of the meet, picking up the men's 25m standard pistol gold to go with his centre fire pistol gold he won on Tuesday. 

