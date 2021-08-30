Devendra Jhajharia Claims Silver, Sundar Gurjar Bags Bronze In Javelin Throw At Tokyo Paralympics

August 30, 2021
Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar win silver and bronze respectively in the men's javelin throw F46 event at Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020

Outlook Web Bureau 30 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:35 am
Medal winners, from left to right: Sundar Singh Gurjar, Dinesh Priyantha Herath Mudiyanselage and Devendra Jhajharia.
Courtesy: IPC
2021-08-30T09:35:29+05:30

A blockbuster Monday witnessed India winning four medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, with the latest -- a silver and bronze -- coming from javelin throwers. (More Sports News)

Devendra Jhajharia, who was chasing an unprecedented third gold medal, settled for silver as India finished 2-3 in the men's javelin throw F46 class.

Jhajharia managed a best throw of 64.35m in his third attempt. It was also his personal best. Dundar Gurjar claimed the bronze with a best throw of 64.01 in his fourth attempt.

Third Indian in the nine-man field, Ajeet Singh finished eighth with a best throw of 56.15.

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Priyantha Herath Mudiyanselage won the gold with a world record throw of 67.79 in his third attempt.

