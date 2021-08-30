Devendra Jhajharia Claims Silver, Sundar Gurjar Bags Bronze In Javelin Throw At Tokyo Paralympics

A blockbuster Monday witnessed India winning four medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, with the latest -- a silver and bronze -- coming from javelin throwers. (More Sports News)

Devendra Jhajharia, who was chasing an unprecedented third gold medal, settled for silver as India finished 2-3 in the men's javelin throw F46 class.

Jhajharia managed a best throw of 64.35m in his third attempt. It was also his personal best. Dundar Gurjar claimed the bronze with a best throw of 64.01 in his fourth attempt.

Third Indian in the nine-man field, Ajeet Singh finished eighth with a best throw of 56.15.

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Priyantha Herath Mudiyanselage won the gold with a world record throw of 67.79 in his third attempt.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine