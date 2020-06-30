David Warner Announces Indian As Winner Of Chef Loki's Fellowship Programme

Australia cricketer David Warner announced on Tuesday the winner of chef Loki Madireddi's fellowship programme. Mumbai's Preet Sanghvi was named as the winner and Warner announced it on his Instagram page, along with a congratulatory video. (More Cricket News)

"Hi everyone David Warner here. I heard about the fellowship that Loki setup and received 687 applications," Warner was heard as saying in the video.

"I am excited to announce this year's winner - Preet Sanghvi from Mumbai, who is a self-made food entrepreneur. Congratulations and keep working as hard as you can and keep striving for success," he added.

His post read: "Hi everyone. It's my pleasure to announce the winner of the Fellowship with Loki -2020 set up to fast track an outstanding individual with an inspiring culinary dream. This fellowship has been set up by Loki Madireddi (@lokicooks) in 2019 and offers AUD $5000 plus mentoring and support for 12 months and this year's recipient is Preet Sanghvi @chubbyguzzler from Mumbai. She is a self made food entrepreneur and her focus, determination and passion for regional Indian cuisine stood out in her application and interview ! All the best and we hope you achieve great things ! To everyone who applied keep working hard towards your dreams! @lokicooks @chubbyguzzler #trusttheloki."

The fiery Australian opener has shown a different side of himself over the course of the lockdown with the help of videos that he posts with his family on social media.

Warner, recently, had spoken about the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is scheduled to be played in Australia in December.

Warner had said that it will be interesting to see Virat Kohli and Steve Smith clash over four Test matches but went on to add that it was more about the two teams battling it out.

"In comparison with him [Kohli] and Smith, they are obviously two of the best batters in the world across all three formats. It is going to be a great battle between them if that's what people are anticipating," David Warner said on India Today show Inspiration.

"For us, it's about Australia vs India, we don't look at individual battles. If it's individual, it's bowler vs batter. At the end of the day, we have to do our research well. We know our line and lengths to bowl in Australia. Use our conditions right. Hopefully, the contest is great between bat and ball and great spirit of cricket battle as well."