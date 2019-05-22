Cricket World Cup 2019: Team India Leaves For England – In Pics

﻿
Virat Kohli will lead the India side in the quadrennial tournament and the squad also includes the 2011 World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni

Outlook Web Bureau 22 May 2019
Team India leaves for the Cricket World Cup 2019
Indian cricket team left for England from Mumbai airport to participate in the much-anticipated Cricket World Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

The 12th edition of the men's ODI World Cup is set to commence from May 30, with India opening their campaign on June 5 against South Africa.

Ahead of the ICC World Cup, warm-up matches will take place starting from May 24. India will face New Zealand on May 25 for their first warm-up match, followed by a match against Bangladesh on May 28.

MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma leaves for Cricket World Cup 2019

Wicketkeeper MS Dhoni and openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma depart for Cricket World Cup 2019. PTI Photo

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya leaves for Cricket World Cup 2019

Top-order batsman KL Rahul and all-rounder Hardik Pandya leave for Cricket World Cup 2019. PTI Photo

India captain Virat Kohli leaves for Cricket World Cup 2019

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli leaves for Cricket World Cup 2019. PTI Photo

All-rounder Vijay Shankar and head coach Ravi Shastri leave for Cricket World Cup 2019

Batting all-rounder Vijay Shankar and head coach Ravi Shastri leave for Cricket World Cup 2019. PTI Photo

Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Jasprit Bumrah leave for Cricket World Cup 2019

Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Jasprit Bumrah leaves for Cricket World Cup 2019. PTI Photo

Virat Kohli will lead the India side in the quadrennial tournament and the squad also includes the 2011 World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni.

At the pre-departure press conference held in Mumbai on Tuesday, Kohli opined that they are entering in the tournament with a balanced and a strong side.

"We are going into the World Cup as a balanced and strong side. You saw in the IPL as well. All the players in the squad are in great form and playing really well. I think from that point of view, we just expect ourselves to play the best cricket we can," Kohli said.

