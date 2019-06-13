Cricket World Cup 2019, IND Vs PAK: It Is A Must-Win Clash For Pakistan, Feels Opener Imam-ul-Haq

With India Vs Pakistan set to take place on June 16 in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019, Imam-ul-Haq has taken his stance regarding the upcoming fixture, branding it as a very high-pressure clash.

The 23-year-old feels that the clash against Pakistan's eternal rivals is a must-win game for his outfit, due to the loss against Australia.

The Green Army have lost two fixtures, and won one. Also, their clash against Sri Lanka got abandoned due to rain. They are currently in eighth place in the competition.

"We've had one game rained off which was very important for us - every game now is very important for us, so yes you can say that," said Imam.

The opener went on to add, "Obviously, to be part of that kind of game, it's great. It's in Manchester, lots of Pakistani fans there - so I'm really excited about it. It's a huge pressure game, obviously. Pakistan and India, there's a lot of mysteries behind that but we want to just focus on our cricket strengths and how we can get better."

He also expressed that he felt extremely disappointed after he was ruled out in a very simplistic manner. The Lahore lad started excellently, reaching 50 via a strong partnership with Mohammad Hafeez. Pakistan were at 136/2, chasing a target of 308 runs, at that time.

Imam was dismissed by Pat Cummins, for 53 off 75 balls. The ball was a short one, down the leg side. If he would have left it, it would have been adjudged as a wide. The batsman tried to pull, but sent it to Aussie wicket-keeper Alex Carey. His wicket transformed the entire game towards Australia's favour.

Imam stated, "Obviously, I'm playing well - and this team depends on me and Babar (Azam). When Babar got out (for 30), it was then my responsibility and I was going well but it was not a good ball that got me out, the same as I did against the West Indies."

He revealed that spending plenty of time on a tricky wicket made him realize that it would be easy for a new Pakistan batsman to face bowlers.

