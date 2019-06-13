India will take on New Zealand in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match on Thursday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. They are the only unbeaten teams in the tournament, and by the end of the day, both the sides are likely to remain so, thanks to the rain.

There is a prediction of at least 50% chance of rain in Nottingham and that's very bad news. The inclement forecast suggests the match risks becoming the latest in this tournament to be washed out, or at least severely hampered by rain.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sought to justify no having reserve days, citing logistical concerns.

Importance of toss

Irrespective of the result in their warm-up fixture, which India lost, Virat Kohli & Co will enter the match as the favourites. But toss will play a crucial role, if at all the match happens.

India have defeated South Africa and defending champions Australia, while the Kiwis have have beaten Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan so far.

Key facts

- India have won six of their last seven ODIs against New Zealand, including a 35-run victory when they met in February this year – their most recent clash.

- This will be the eighth meeting between India and New Zealand at the World Cup, with six of their previous seven encounters being won by the chasing side on the day. India won three times, New Zealand four.

- New Zealand have won 11 of their last 12 World Cup fixtures - the exception being their loss in the 2015 final - and their last three victories have all come after winning the toss and electing to bowl first.