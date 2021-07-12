July 12, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  COVID Positive Case Forces Abandonment Of County Game In England

COVID Positive Case Forces Abandonment Of County Game In England

The ECB took the decision after it was confirmed Monday morning that a member of the Derbyshire playing squad tested positive for coronavirus

PTI 12 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:37 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
COVID Positive Case Forces Abandonment Of County Game In England
Representative Image
The unnamed player has begun to self isolate and other members of the Derbyshire squad have been identified as close contacts.
File Photo
COVID Positive Case Forces Abandonment Of County Game In England
outlookindia.com
2021-07-12T20:37:13+05:30

The County Championship match between Derbyshire and Essex at Derby was on Monday abandoned ahead of the second day's play after an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19. (More Cricket News)

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) took the decision after it was confirmed Monday morning that a member of the Derbyshire playing squad tested positive for the dreaded virus.

The unnamed player has begun to self isolate and other members of the Derbyshire squad have been identified as close contacts.

"Due to the isolation protocols and impact on Derbyshire's available playing squad the umpires have abandoned the match," the ECB said in a statement.

The ECB said it has worked closely with Public Heath England and both Derbyshire and Essex County Cricket Clubs with the health and safety of players, staff and officials being the first priority.

"Confirmation on the awarding of points from the match will be announced in due course," the ECB added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Do England Actually Deserve 2030 World Cup, Asks Fuming Kevin Pietersen After Racist Attacks On Players

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket County Cricket Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos