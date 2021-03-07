Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2021: Complete Fixtures And Squad For MS Dhoni-led Three-time Champions

Everyone's favourite, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has already reached Chennai to start his preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the IPL 14.

The three-time champions, and arguably the most consistent team in the league, finished a lowly seventh last season in the United Arab Emirates as the tournament was moved out of India due to coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 season will be a new start for the 'yellow army'. Their season starts with a clash against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

Check CSK's complete fixtures:

1 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2nd match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10 (Saturday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

2 - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, 8th match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 16 (Friday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 12th match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 19 (Monday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

4 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, 15th match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 21 (Wednesday). Time - 7:30 PM IST

5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 19th match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 25 (Sunday). Time - 3:30 PM IST.

6 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 23rd match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on April 28 (Wednesday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

7 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 27th match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 1 (Saturday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 32nd match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 5 (Wednesday). Time 7:30 PM IST.

9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 34th match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 7 (Friday). Time - 7:30 PM.

10 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 37th match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 9 (Sunday). Time - 3:30 PM IST.

11 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 41st match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 12 (Wednesday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 47th match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 16 (Sunday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

13 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 53rd match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 21 (Friday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

14 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 56th match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 23 (Sunday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

Check CSK full squad: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

Latest recruits: Moeen Ali (INR 7 Cr), K Gowtham (INR 9.25 Cr), Cheteshwar Pujara (INR 50 L), M Harisankar Reddy (INR 20 L), K. Bhagath Varma (INR 20 L), C Hari Nishanth (INR 20 L).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine