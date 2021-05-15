May 15, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Chelsea Vs Leicester City, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FA Cup Final Match

Chelsea Vs Leicester City, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FA Cup Final Match

Check match and telecast details of FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Leicester City

Outlook Web Bureau 15 May 2021, Last Updated at 11:11 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Chelsea Vs Leicester City, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FA Cup Final Match
Chelsea will take on Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
AP Photo
Chelsea Vs Leicester City, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FA Cup Final Match
outlookindia.com
2021-05-15T11:11:12+05:30

Chelsea play Leicester in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in the first of two huge matches between the clubs over the next four days. (More Football News)

On Tuesday, they meet in the Premier League in what could end up being a playoff to secure one of the Champions League qualification spots.

The winner of the cup final would gain a psychological edge. Chelsea is seeking to win its first trophy under Thomas Tuchel, who joined in January and has already got the team to the Champions League final taking place on May 29, and the FA Cup final for the ninth time.

Leicester has never won the FA Cup and is seeking to capture a first trophy since improbably winning the Premier League in 2016. There are also three matches in the league, with West Ham aiming to stay alive in the race for a top-four finish by beating Brighton.

A win would leave West Ham in fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Southampton hosts already-relegated Fulham, and in-form Leeds travels to Burnley.

 Match and telecast details:

Match: FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Leicester City
Date: May 15 (Saturday), 2021
Time: 9:45 PM IST
Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England

TV Channels: Sony Pictures Networks
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Likely XIs:

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Havertz.

Leicester City (LCFC) XI: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Pereira; Iheanacho, Vardy

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Novak Djokovic Saved By Rain In Rome As Rafael Nadal Gains Revenge Over Alexander Zverev

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau London Chelsea (Football) Leicester City FA Cup Football EFL Cup English Football League (EFL) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos