Chelsea Vs Leicester City, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FA Cup Final Match

Chelsea play Leicester in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in the first of two huge matches between the clubs over the next four days. (More Football News)

On Tuesday, they meet in the Premier League in what could end up being a playoff to secure one of the Champions League qualification spots.

The winner of the cup final would gain a psychological edge. Chelsea is seeking to win its first trophy under Thomas Tuchel, who joined in January and has already got the team to the Champions League final taking place on May 29, and the FA Cup final for the ninth time.

Leicester has never won the FA Cup and is seeking to capture a first trophy since improbably winning the Premier League in 2016. There are also three matches in the league, with West Ham aiming to stay alive in the race for a top-four finish by beating Brighton.

A win would leave West Ham in fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Southampton hosts already-relegated Fulham, and in-form Leeds travels to Burnley.

Match and telecast details:

Match: FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Leicester City

Date: May 15 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 9:45 PM IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England

TV Channels: Sony Pictures Networks

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Likely XIs:

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Havertz.

Leicester City (LCFC) XI: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Pereira; Iheanacho, Vardy

