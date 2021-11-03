Champions League: Lionel Messi-less Paris Saint-German Take On Leipzig – Live Streaming Details

Paris Saint-Germain will head into Leipzig in their Champions League return away fixture without injured Lionel Messi, who is nursing knee and hamstring injuries. He was substituted in PSG’s 2-1 victory against Lille at the weekend. (More Football News)

PSG go into the match a Group A leaders, one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who play Club Brugge in another fixture. Leipzig lost all of its opening three games as they struggle to rebuild under American coach Jesse Marsch after losing key players in the summer transfer window.

The last time PSG and Leipzig met each other in the ongoing competition, the Ligue 1 giants had the upper hand as goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe helped their cause. With Manchester City sniffing around, a slip up against Leipzig will cost PSG dearly.

Meanwhile, Manchester City, last season’s runner-up, can take a big step toward the last 16 by claiming a second successive victory over Brugge. Pep Guardiola’s squad won 5-1 in Belgium two weeks ago and a repeat at the Etihad Stadium would put City in a strong position to qualify.

But City go into the encounter after a couple of difficult results. City’s four-year reign as League Cup holders was ended by West Ham last week and the Premier League champions also had a surprise loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

When and where to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Leipzig Champions League match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Leipzig Champions League Group A encounter will be live telecast on on Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 1 SD in India from 1:30 AM IST on Thursday. The Paris Saint-Germain vs Leipzig Champions League match will be live-streamed on SonyLiv app.