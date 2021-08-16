Camila Giorgi Knocks Out Karolina Pliskova To Win WTA 1000 Tennis Title At Montreal

August 16, 2021
Giorgi, who was unseeded and came in ranked 71st, won 6-3, 7-5

Associated Press (AP) 16 August 2021, Last Updated at 12:19 pm
Camila Giorgi, of Italy, holds up her trophy following her victory over Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, at the final of the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament final in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
Camila Giorgi completed a stunning run at the National Bank Open, beating Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 to win the title in her first WTA 1000 final. (More Sports News)

Giorgi, who was unseeded and came in ranked 71st, used a strong service game to best the sixth-ranked and fourth-seeded Pliskova, winning 71% of her first-serve points and finishing with seven aces.

Tears welled in Giorgi's eyes as she broke Pliskova's serve to close out the match.

The Italian took out No. 9 seed Elise Mertens in the first round, No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova in the round of 16 and No. 15 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.

She seized the momentum Sunday by breaking Pliskova's serve to go up 4-3 in the first set, a result that led Pliskova to throw her racket to the court.

Pliskova was playing in her first tournament since a three-set loss to top-ranked Ash Barty in the Wimbledon final. (AP) 

