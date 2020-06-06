June 06, 2020
Poshan
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant Says He Will Not Play If NBA Season Resumes

The Brooklyn Nets will have to wait until 2020-21 for Kevin Durant's debut for the team.

Omnisport 06 June 2020
Kevin Durant ruled out returning this season, meaning his Nets debut will have to wait until 2020-21.
2020-06-06T08:40:54+0530

Kevin Durant made it clear on Friday that he will not make his Brooklyn Nets debut if the NBA season restarts.

Durant ruptured an Achilles tendon a year ago for the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

There was speculation that he could return with the league forced to suspend operations for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Durant ruled out returning this season, meaning his Nets debut will have to wait until 2020-21.

Speaking to The Undefeated, Durant said: "I don't plan on playing at all.

"We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had no plans of playing at all this season."

The 10-time All-Star announced his decision to sign a four-year, $164million deal with the Nets in June last year.

Durant also had COVID-19 earlier this year.

