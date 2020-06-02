Black Lives Matter: Cricketers Speak Up Against Racism Amid George Floyd Protests

Darren Sammy called on the ICC to speak up or be considered a part of the problem, Kumar Sangakkara saw a powerful lesson for all, while Chris Gayle recalled the abuse he faced as cricketers weighed in on the issue of racism amid protests over African-American George Floyd's death in the USA. (More Cricket News)

Floyd died last week gasping for breath while a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on the handcuffed man's neck, leading to violent protests across America.

Big-hitting West Indian Gayle was among the first to express solidarity with the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign and spoke of the abuse he has faced in an emotionally charged social media post.

"I have travelled the globe and experienced racial remarks towards me because I am black, believe me, the list goes on," he posted on instagram on Monday night.

"Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too. Even within teams as a black man, I get the end of the stick. Black and powerful. Black and proud," he said.

"Black lives matter just like any other life. Black people matter, p***k all racist people, stop taking black people for fools, even our own black people wise the p***k up and stop bringing down your own!," Gayle wrote.

His T20 World Cup-winning former captain Sammy's views were no less emotional and he urged the cricket fraternity to speak up against racism.

"Right now if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem," Sammy tweeted.

The all-rounder pointed out that racism is not just limited to America and African-Americans all across the world have to deal with the social evil on a daily basis.

"@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what's happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind?' he asked.

"This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u," Sammy said.

"For too long black people have suffered. I'm all the way in St Lucia and I’m frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter," he added.

Former Sri Lanka captain Sangakkara called for a better world where ordinary citizens create a culture that has no place for ignorance and prejudice.

"We the people, the ordinary citizen, can together achieve extraordinary change for the better, to set in place a world culture of openness, respect and understanding," he said in a series of tweets.

Sangakkara said political leadership is nothing but a reflection of what a society is and to ensure that better people take that role, the ordinary citizens have to become better versions of themselves.

"We also choose our representatives from among our own. We are responsible for the character traits they bring to government. We are responsible for the people they are or have become. Their nature has been set by our influence and nurture," he reasoned.

"Our choices guide the State's attitudes, actions, policy and legislation. In order to establish the best government and the best most equitable governance we need to be better people," he said.

The England cricket team's official twitter handle also posted a message denouncing racism.

"We stand for diversity, We stand against racism," the message read.