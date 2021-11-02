Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Canada Stun Defending Champion France

The 12 teams in the tournament are divided into four groups of three teams, with only the group winner advance to Friday's semifinals.

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, right, watches her compatriot Rebecca Marino returning the ball to France's Clara Burrel and Alize Cornet during their Group A match of the Billie Jean King Cup finals at Prague on November 1. | AP

outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T09:28:44+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 9:28 am

Canada won the decisive doubles match after securing a 2-1 victory over defending champion France in Group A of the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Prague on Monday. (More Tennis News)

After the two nations split the opening singles matches, Gabriela Dabrowski and Rebecca Marino of Canada defeated Lara Burel and Alize Cornet of France 6-3, 7-6 (6).

“We should be really proud of ourselves,” Marino said.

In the opening singles, the 353th-ranked Francoise Abanda rallied from a set down to upset Fiona Ferro, ranked 105th, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to put Canada ahead.

“I was a little bit nervous at the beginning,” the Canadian said. “I'm happy it turned out in my favor.”

Cornet tied it at 1-1 after a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Marino.

It was the second victory for Canada over France in the competition in five matchups, with the previous one coming in 1980.

In Group B, Belgium beat Belarus 2-1 in another opening match played on hard courts at the O2 Arena.

Greet Minnen defeated Iryna Shymanovich 6-2, 6-2 before Elise Mertens overcame a second set scare to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 for an insurmountable 2-0 lead.

In doubles, Vera Lapko and Aliaksandra Sasnovich teamed up to take a consolation 6-4, 6-3 victory over Kirsten Flipkens and Mertens.

On Tuesday, Canada faces Russia and Belgium takes on Australia.

The competition, formerly known as the Fed Cup, was renamed last year to honor Billie Jean King and her lifelong battle for equality and social justice.

It was originally scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary, in April 2020 but was postponed for 12 months when the coronavirus pandemic was declared. In February, it was postponed again.

Organizers were then forced to find a new host — Prague — when Budapest backed out in May, citing lingering COVID-19 concerns.

The 12 teams in the finals this year are divided into four groups of three teams. Only the group winners advance to Friday's semifinals.

Later Monday, the Czech Republic plays Germany while Spain meets Slovakia.

Prague Tennis Billie Jean King Cup
