Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 1st ODI Cricket Match

A full-strength Bangladesh take on youthful Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, starting Sunday in Dhaka. Bangladesh are yet to win a series in the f50-overs format against Sri Lanka, but they will fancy their chances against the visitors this time. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh on Thursday named their squad for the first two matches. Najmul Hossain Shanto, along with four others who were in New Zealand, was dropped while star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan made a return. There are four players on standby.

Ahead of the match, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has warned his team against complacency, against a side that is relatively inexperienced.

Sri Lanka installed Kusal Perera as the captain while dropping the seasoned trio -- Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne.

The series is a part of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup Super League.

Standings: Bangladesh are sixth in the points table with 30 points from six matches -- three win and three defeats. Sri Lanka are 12, with negative points (-2) from three matches -- all defeats.

Overall, England lead the table with 40 points (nine - four wins and five defeats), followed by Pakistan and Australia (both on 40 points from four wins and two defeats). New Zealand (30 - three wins), Afghanistan (30 - three wins) are ahead of Bangladesh.

West Indies and India are 7th and 8th (both on 30 points from three wins and three defeats each). Zimbabwe (10 from one win and two defeats), Ireland (10 from one win and five defeats) and South Africa (nine from one win and two defeats) are ahead of Sri Lanka.

Head-to-head: This will be their 49th meeting. Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record 39-7.

Date: May 23 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 12:30 PM IST/ 1:00 PM local

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh

TV Telecast: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Likely XIs:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c & wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Shiran Fernando.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Standbys: Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Aminul Islam Biplob

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine