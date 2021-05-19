Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BAN-SL Cricket Series - Full Schedule And Squads

Sri Lanka's short tour of Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series starts May 23. The Kusal Perera-led Sri Lanka team landed in Dhaka on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka, after the West Indies, are the second foreign team to tour Bangladesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sri Lanka will then host India.

Here's everything you need to know about the series:

The visitors will first complete a mandatory three-day quarantine before they play a practice match on May 21. All three ODIs will be day-night affairs and will be played at the Sher-e-Bangladesh National Cricket Stadium at Mirpur.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had announced an 18-member squad for the tour with Perera taking over the captaincy reins from Dimuth Karunaratne.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have started their practice sessions after the Eid break for the upcoming series. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who were in India for the now-suspended IPL 2021, have also joined national teammates.

The series will be part of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup Super League. Bangladesh are sixth in the points table with three 30 points from six matches -- three win and three defeats. Sri Lanka are 12, with negative points (-2) from three matches -- all defeats.

Head-to-head:

They have met 48 times in ODI, with Sri Lanka leading head-to-head record 39-7. Two matches ended as no result.

Sri Lanka won the last three matches, and six in the last ten. Bangladesh's last win came during the 2019 Asia Cup.

And Bangladesh are looking for their first series win against Sri Lanka, having lost six of the eight so far. Two were drawn.

Schedule:

1st ODI - May 23 (Sunday)

2nd ODI - May 25 (Tuesday)

3rd ODI - May 28 (Friday)

Time: All matches start at 2:00 PM IST/ 2:30 local.

TV Channel: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode is expected to provide live streaming. (Subscription required)

Squads:

Bangladesh: Final squad is yet to be announced. Here's the preliminary 23-man squad - Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando.

