January 28, 2020
Poshan
Australian Open 2020: Ash Barty Beats Petra Kvitova To End 36-Year Wait

Ash Barty proved too good for Petra Kvitova in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Omnisport 28 January 2020
Ash Barty became the first Australian woman to reach the last four at the tournament since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.
2020-01-28T09:49:51+0530

Ash Barty ended a 36-year wait for her nation by reaching the Australian Open semi-finals with a straight-sets win over Petra Kvitova.

(Tennis News)

In a rematch of last year's quarter-final won comfortably by Kvitova, Barty secured a 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 victory on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

The world number one became the first Australian woman to reach the last four at the tournament since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

Barty, last year's French Open champion, will face American 14th seed Sofia Kenin in the last four.

The players traded breaks to love early before Barty fought out a tough hold after a 20-point seventh game.

Last year's runner-up Kvitova targeted Barty's second serve with plenty of success, but while four consecutive games went to deuce, both held serve through to a tie-break.

A 69-minute first set went Barty's way, winning the last three points of the tie-break – which was highlighted by a 22-shot point during which the Australian showcased her defensive abilities – thanks to Kvitova errors.

Barty broke in the opening game of the second set and again in the third, producing a delicate lob to take a 3-0 lead.

A desperate and aggressive Kvitova pulled one break back in the sixth game, but handed it straight back in the next with a double fault.

Barty managed to close it out in the next game, an ace out wide seeing her complete the job. 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN 
Ash Barty [1] bt Petra Kvitova [7] 7-6 (8-6) 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS  
Barty – 20/28
Kvitova – 28/38

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS  
Barty – 5/3
Kvitova – 2/6

BREAK POINTS WON  
Barty – 4/8
Kvitova – 2/12

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE  
Barty – 63
Kvitova – 56

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE  
Barty – 74/35
Kvitova – 63/45

TOTAL POINTS  
Barty – 82
Kvitova – 73

