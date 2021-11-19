Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev Joins Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev In Semifinals

Alexander Zverev will meet Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of the season-ending event. Zverev lost to Djokovic at the Australian Open and US Open this year but won in the Tokyo Olympics.

ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev Joins Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev In Semifinals
Alexander Zverev celebrates after defeating Hubert Hurkacz in the ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Thursday on November 18. | AP Photo

Trending

ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev Joins Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev In Semifinals
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T08:40:13+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 8:40 am

The top three players have advanced to the semifinals at the ATP World Tour Finals. (More Tennis News)

The third-ranked Alexander Zverev joined No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the last four at the season-ending event for the top eight players after beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday.

Having qualified second in his group behind Medvedev, Zverev’s semifinal opponent will be Djokovic, who won the other group.

Daniil Medvedev’s semifinal opponent will be determined on Friday when Andrey Rublev meets Casper Ruud on the final day of round-robin play.

Alexander Zverev lost to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open and US Open this year but beat Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics en-route to the gold medal.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

“We played basically every single big event this year on hard court against each other,” Zverev said. “So it’s only right that we play each other here as well. ... It’s always close when we play each other, so I’m looking forward to hopefully another tough one.”

Alexander Zverev, the 2018 champion at the finals, didn’t face a single break point against Hubert Hurkacz, a first-time qualifier.

Both players served 11 aces amid quick conditions inside the Pala Alpitour.

“There is going to be a lot more long rallies (against Djokovic),” Zverev said. “I think we are going to run a lot more. I think we are going to suffer, in a way, a lot more, as well.

“Every single match that we played we both needed to be at our best. One or two points decided the matches. I expect no different here.”

Alexander Zverev’s victory meant that Daniil Medvedev’s final group match later against Jannik Sinner — an alternate who replaced the injured Matteo Berrettini — was largely meaningless. Still, Medvedev won 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8) — saving two match points in the third-set tiebreaker.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic Italy Other Sports Tennis ATP ATP Finals Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton, Day 4: PV Sindhu In Action As Kidambi Srikanth Faces HS Prannoy

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton, Day 4: PV Sindhu In Action As Kidambi Srikanth Faces HS Prannoy

BCCI Offered Me India Head Coach's Job: Ricky Ponting

Kim Kardashian Helps Afghanistan Women Football Players Fly To United Kingdom

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2021 Series: Where To See BAN Vs PAK Series Live

Barcelona Vs Espanyol: Xavi Gets Ready For First Barca Game As Coach

ISL 2021-22: Indian Super League Season Begins With ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters Clash

Where Is Peng Shuai? China Silent On Missing Tennis Star Despite Global Pressure

Novy Kapadia, Iconic Sports Journalist, Dies After Prolonged Illness

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from Sports

BAN Vs PAK 2021: Bangladesh, Pakistan Renew Bitter Cricket Rivalry With T20 Series

BAN Vs PAK 2021: Bangladesh, Pakistan Renew Bitter Cricket Rivalry With T20 Series

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand 2021 Series: Where To Watch IND Vs NZ 2nd T20 Live

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand 2021 Series: Where To Watch IND Vs NZ 2nd T20 Live

England Cricketer Apologises To Cheteshwar Pujara After Azeem Rafiq's Racism Revelations

England Cricketer Apologises To Cheteshwar Pujara After Azeem Rafiq's Racism Revelations

BAN vs PAK 2021: Pakistan Flag Hoisting Controversy In Dhaka Stadium Spices Up T20 Series

BAN vs PAK 2021: Pakistan Flag Hoisting Controversy In Dhaka Stadium Spices Up T20 Series

Read More from Outlook

Salman Khurshid: I Don't Accept Hindutva But Hinduism Is A Beautiful Religion

Salman Khurshid: I Don't Accept Hindutva But Hinduism Is A Beautiful Religion

Preetha Nair / Though it is about SC verdict on Ayodhya, media is focusing only on one paragraph where I made a clear distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva, tells Salman Khurshid about his new book

Sufism Prevails In Guru Nanak's Islam, No Place for Mullah Or Qazi

Sufism Prevails In Guru Nanak's Islam, No Place for Mullah Or Qazi

J.S Grewal, Indu Banga / In spite of its limitations, Guru Nanak loved the Sufi way of life. Good deeds, truth and good actions were paths to God

Pakistan Flag Controversy Spices Up BAN Vs PAK T20 Series

Pakistan Flag Controversy Spices Up BAN Vs PAK T20 Series

Jayanta Oinam / Many Bangladeshis took the move as a political message ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations of the nation's independence.

Flawed Business Model Or Bad Timing; Why Paytm Failed To Impress Investors On Listing Day?

Flawed Business Model Or Bad Timing; Why Paytm Failed To Impress Investors On Listing Day?

Kundan Kishore / Paytm-owner One97 Communications India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) failed to impress investors as Paytm shares listed at 9 per cent discount and closed at a price of Rs 1,560, 27.40 per cent below the offer price.

Advertisement