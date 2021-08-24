August 24, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ATK Mohun Bagan Qualify For AFC Cup 2021 Knockouts After Draw With Bashundhara Kings

ATK Mohun Bagan Qualify For AFC Cup 2021 Knockouts After Draw With Bashundhara Kings

This was the first time since 2018 that an Indian team has made the zonal semi-finals. ATKMB will play the winners of Uzbekistan’s Nasaf and Turkmenistan's Ahal

PTI 24 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:39 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ATK Mohun Bagan Qualify For AFC Cup 2021 Knockouts After Draw With Bashundhara Kings
David Williams, left, and Roy Krishna, right, celebrate after scoring ATK Mohun Bagan's equaliser against Bashundhara Kings.
Courtesy: Twitter (@theafcdotcom)
ATK Mohun Bagan Qualify For AFC Cup 2021 Knockouts After Draw With Bashundhara Kings
outlookindia.com
2021-08-24T21:39:01+05:30

ATK Mohun Bagan qualified for the knockout stages of the AFC Cup following a 1-1 stalemate with Bangladesh champions Bashundhara Kings in a Group D match at Male, Maldives on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The Indian club made the inter-zonal semi-final of the second-tier continental tournament as South Asian Zone champions.

Brazilian midfielder Jonathan Fernandes (28') put the Bangladeshi side ahead in the first half before team-mate Sushanto Tripura (45+2') was sent off at the stroke of half-time.

Assisted by a Liston Colaco cross, Australian forward David Williams (62') scored the equaliser to make Bagan group toppers with seven points as the Kings finished second with five points.

The Kings were reduced to 10 men in the stoppage time of the first half when their right-winger Tripura was shown a red card.

This was the first time since 2018 that an Indian team has made the zonal semi-finals. Bagan will play the winners of Uzbekistan’s Nasaf and Turkmenistan's Ahal on September 22.

ATKMB needed a win or a draw against Bashundhara to go through while the Bangladeshi outfit required a win.

Bagan struggled at the start against the pressing game of a determined Kings and the latter gained control of the match when Fernandes struck one from the edge of the box giving the rival goalkeeper Amrinder Singh no chance.

Both teams had a few chances in the first quarter.

Searching an equaliser in their quest to avoid elimination, Bagan found one after the change of ends when the Kings appeared to be on the defensive with a man down.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ENG Vs IND, 3rd Test: Headingley, Leeds - Hunting Ground For England

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Male Maldives ATK-Mohun Bagan AFC Cup Indian football Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos