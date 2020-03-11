March 11, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Asian Boxing Qualifiers: Manish Kaushik Books Tokyo Olympics Ticket With Bloodied Box-Off Win, India Record Historic 9th Quota

Asian Boxing Qualifiers: Manish Kaushik Books Tokyo Olympics Ticket With Bloodied Box-Off Win, India Record Historic 9th Quota

Manish Kaushik defeated the Commonwealth Games champion and second seed Harrison Garside 4-1 to book his maiden ticket to the quadrennial showpiece after a draining showdown which saw the Australian fighting with a bloodied face and the Indian braving some painful hits to his ribs

Outlook Web Bureau 11 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Asian Boxing Qualifiers: Manish Kaushik Books Tokyo Olympics Ticket With Bloodied Box-Off Win, India Record Historic 9th Quota
Manish Kaushik
Courtesy: Twitter
Asian Boxing Qualifiers: Manish Kaushik Books Tokyo Olympics Ticket With Bloodied Box-Off Win, India Record Historic 9th Quota
outlookindia.com
2020-03-11T17:35:06+0530

India on Wednesday recorded a record ninth Olympics boxing quota place with world bronze-medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg) qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 after beating Australia's Harrison Garside in a brutal box-off at the Asian Qualifiers at Amman, Jordan. (More Sports News)

Kaushik defeated the Commonwealth Games champion and second seed Garside 4-1 to book his maiden ticket to the quadrennial showpiece after a draining showdown which saw the Australian fighting with a bloodied face and the Indian braving some painful hits to his ribs.

It was a repeat of the 2018 CWG final, only this time Kaushik ended up on the winning side.

The top six in the 63kg category were entitled to Olympic berths in the ongoing event. Both Kaushik and Garside had lost in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Olympic-bound Commonwealth Games champion Vikas Krishan (69kg) signed off with a silver medal after an eye injury forced him to pull out of the final.

Krishan, a world and Asian medallist, was to take on Jordan's Zeyad Eashash in the summit clash.

"He will not compete because of the cut. He has been told by the doctors to pull out," a source close to the boxer told PTI.

He defeated second seed Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan, a two-time world bronze-medallist, in the semifinals on Tuesday. He sustained a cut on his left eyelid in the second round of the bout before claiming a split decision victory.

The other Indians to have qualified for the Olympics are M C Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg).

 (With PTI inputs)

Next Story >>

India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Dharamsala Match, Key Players, Likely XIs

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Boxing Other Sports Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 Tokyo 2020 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos