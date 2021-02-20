Anyone Who Can Sign Mbappe And Haaland Would Have A 'Super Team', Says Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone believes any club signing Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland would become a "super team". (More Football News)

Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund forward Haaland have been linked to numerous European giants.

Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in both and coach Zinedine Zidane talked up the duo's talent on Friday.

Simeone feels the pair could work together, and said they could create an incredible team.

"They are two great players who have different characteristics. They can be compatible playing together," he told a news conference.

"And the team who can afford to have them both together, they would have a super team."

17 - @BlackYellow ‘s Erling Haaland is the first player in @ChampionsLeague history to score as many as 17 goals in his first 13 appearances. Lethal. #SEVBVB #UCL pic.twitter.com/QpAGqkvcng — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 17, 2021

Atletico are six points clear atop LaLiga and have a game in hand ahead of hosting Levante on Saturday.

