Alisson Recovered From Injury As Liverpool Squad Stay Busy During CVID-19 Lockdown

Liverpool have confirmed Alisson has recovered from the hip injury that ruled him out of the Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Sidelined after suffering a slight problem in training, the goalkeeper missed last month's 3-2 extra-time defeat to Atletico at Anfield that ended the Reds' reign in Europe.

Adrian deputised in the Brazilian's absence, though the back-up was at fault for the first of two goals scored by Marcos Llorente that helped the LaLiga side seal a 4-2 aggregate triumph and a place in the quarter-finals.

That game was Liverpool's last outing before the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, though Alisson - who had also sat out the 2-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth on March 7 - was nearing fitness before the break.

"He sent videos, doing some jumping and exercises,” goalkeeper coach John Achterberg told the club's website about Alisson's progress.

“Obviously, we were working with him until the lockdown and he was basically fit. Now it's for him to maintain it in the house, like the other goalkeepers.

"They all get their programmes from the fitness department so they will do the job and the work to try to stay as fit as they can, like all the other players as well."

Stay safe, stay positive, look after each other and have a good weekend, Reds #HealthyAtHome

Alisson and the rest of the squad are in a unique situation as they train at home due to social-distancing measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus.

However, the Premier League leaders have made sure all their keepers have the equipment required to remain sharp during the suspension, with no immediate sign of a return to action.

"If they needed boots, we got them boots; if they needed balls, we got them some balls. So at least they have the stuff to work in the house as much as they can," Achterberg explained.

"The physical department sent all the weights around that the boys wanted and needed, because some live in apartments and some didn't have all the equipment needed, so the club has provided that with Andreas [Kornmayer's] team.

"They put all together all exercises and some live training sessions. So we've all been in there to try to keep the banter going but also keep the fitness levels going."