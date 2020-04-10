After Donating Rs 50 Lakh, Sachin Tendulkar Now Pledges To Feed 5000 People For One Month

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has pledged to feed 5000 people for one month as the number of COVID-19 positive cases continue to surge in India.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

In March this year, Tendulkar had donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

A non-profit organisation named Apnalaya confirmed the development on Twitter and went on to thank Tendulkar for his contribution.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar's Coronavirus Diary

"Thank you,@sachin_rt for stepping in & helping Apnalaya help the ones suffering the most during this lockdown. He will be taking care of the ration of around 5000 people for a month. There are many more individuals who need your support, people," Apnalaya's official handle tweeted.

To this tweet, Tendulkar replied, saying: "My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work".

My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work.ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» https://t.co/1ZPVLK7fFb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2020

Two hundred and eighteen new positive cases and 10 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Friday, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

ALSO READ: List Of Donations Made By Sportspersons, Federations

Out of the 10 deaths that were reported on Friday, 9 people had comorbidities and age-related factors.

The total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to 993 while the total number of deaths has reached 64 in the city.

Meanwhile, as per the latest figures provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 6,761.

Out of the total cases, 6039 are active patients and 515 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated.