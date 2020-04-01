List Of Donations Made By Indian Sportspersons, Federations Towards PM Cares Fund To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 1, 2020) expressed gratitude towards the sports fraternity for their contribution to PM CARES Fund.

Several sports personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Mithali Raj, etc have contributed their bit for the cause.

"I am very happy that our hardworking sportspersons are at the forefront of the battle to defeat COVID-19. I would like to thank @sharad_kumar01, @ImRo45, @singhesha10, @M_Raj03 for their contribution to PM-CARES.#IndiaFightsCorona," PM Modi tweeted.

The Union government on March 28 set up the public charitable trust under the name The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Here is a list of sportspersons and federations who have so far donated to aid the fight against coronavirus:

Sportspersons

- Sachin Tendulkar, cricket (Rs 50 lakh)

- Sourav Ganguly, cricket (Free rice worth Rs 50 lakh)

- Hima Das, athletics (one month's salary to Assam)

- PV Sindhu, badminton (Rs 10 lakh)

- Bajrang Punia, wrestling (Six month's salary to Haryana)

- Gautam Gambhir, cricket (Rs 50 lakh, 2-years salary. He later pledged to donate two years' salary)

- Sania Mirza, tennis (food for daily wage workers)

- Laxmi Ratan Shukla, cricke (three months' MLA salary, BCCI pension to West Bengal)

- MS Dhoni, cricket (Rs 1 lakh)

- Ajinkya Rahane, cricket (Rs 10 lakh)

- Manu Bhaker, shooting (Rs 1 lakh)

- Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, cricket (4000 face masks)

- Mary Kom, boxing (One month's MP salary)

- Ishan Porel, cricket (Rs 50,000 to help needy) - R Sridhar, cricket (Rs 4 Lakh)

- Apurvi Chandela, shooting (Rs 5 lakh)

- Anil Kumble, cricket (Unspecified amount)

- Neeraj Kumar, athletics (Rs 3 lakh)

- Mithali Raj (Rs 10 lakh)

- Deepti Sharma (Rs 50,000)

- Priyanka Roy (Rs 10,000 to West Bengal)

- Shikhar Dhawan (Unspecified amount)

- Avishek Dalmiya (Rs 5 lakh)

- Richa Ghosh ( Rs 1 lakh)

- Poonam Yadav (Rs 2 lakh)

- Deepti Sharma (Rs 1.5 lakh)

National Sports Federations

- Hockey India (Rs 25.00 Lakh)

- All India Football Federation (Rs. 25.00 lakh)

- Wrestling Federation of India (Rs 11.00 lakh)

- Indian Golf Union (Rs 10.00 lakh)

- Table Tennis Federation of India (Rs 5.00 lakh)

- Basketball Federation of India (Rs 5.00 lakh)

- All India Tennis Association (Rs 2.50 lakh)

- Athletics Federation of India (Rs 2.50 lakh)

- Wushu Association of India (Rs 2.00 lakh)

- Handball Federation of India (Rs 1.50 lakh)

- Cycling Federation of India (Rs 1.00 lakh)

- Swimming Federation of India (Rs 51,000)

- The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI Rs 51 Crores)

- Mumbai Cricket Association (Rs 50 lakh to Maharashtra)

- Saurashtra Cricket Association (Rs 42 lakh)

- Karnataka State Cricket Association (Rs 1 crore)

- Badminton Association of India (10 lakh)

- Indian Olympic Association (Rs 71 lakh)

State Olympic Associations

- Kerala Olympic Association (Rs 3 lakh)

- Bihar Olympic Association (Rs 1 lakh)

- Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association (Rs 1 lakh)

- Gujarat Olympic Association (Rs 25,000)

- Uttaranchal Olympic Association (Rs 5 lakh)

- Bengal Olympic Association (Rs 3 lakh)

- Jharkhand Olympic Association (Rs 2 lakh)

- Karnataka Olympic Association (Rs 1.50 lakh)

- UP Olympic Association (Rs 1.01 lakh)

- Assam Olympic Association (Rs 1.00 lakh)

- Tripura State Olympic Association (Rs 50,001)

Non Members/(Applied For)/Others

- WAKO India Kickboxing Federation (Rs 1.00 lakh)

- Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association (Rs 50,000)

- Karate Association of India (Rs 5 lakh)

- Maharashtra Fencing Association (Rs 1 lakh)

- Madhya Pradesh Handball Association (Rs 25,000)

- East Bengal (Rs 30 lakh)

- Mohun Bagan (Rs 20 lakh)

What is PM CARES Fund?

"Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES FUND)” has been set up for providing relief to the persons affected from the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The Ordinance also amended the provisions of the Income-tax Act to provide the same tax treatment to PM CARES Fund as available to Prime Minister National Relief Fund.

Therefore, the donation made to the PM CARES Fund shall be eligible for 100% deduction under section 80G of the IT Act.

Further, the limit on deduction of 10% of gross income shall also not be applicable for donation made to PM CARES Fund.

As the date for claiming deduction u/s 80G under IT Act has been extended up to 30.06.2020, the donation made up to 30.06.2020 shall also be eligible for deduction from income of FY 2019-20.

Hence, any person including corporate paying concessional tax on income of FY 2020-21 under new regime can make donation to PM CARES Fund up to 30.06.2020 and can claim deduction u/s 80G against income of FY 2019-20 and shall also not lose his eligibility to pay tax in concessional taxation regime for income of FY 2020-21."

NOTE: According to information available in the public domain. This is not a conclusive list. To be updated.