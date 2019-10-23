Poshan
﻿
Abhishek Nayar Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Abhishek Nayar represented India in only three ODIs but his record as a first-class player is more promising.

PTI 23 October 2019
Abhishek Nayar, during his illustrious career, won many games for domestic heavyweights Mumbai during a career spanning a decade and a half.
Veteran Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar has retired from all forms of cricket.

(Cricket News)

"I'm absolutely satisfied... there are so many cricketers out there who would want to be in the position I am today. I can only be grateful and thankful to have had the opportunity to play for this long... absolutely no regrets...I'm a happy man," Nayar told PTI on Wednesday.

Nayar represented India in only three ODIs but his record as a first-class player is more promising.

Known as the Mumbai team's crisis man for his penchant to bail the side out of difficult situations, the 36-year-old has played 103 first-class games, the bulk of them for Mumbai, and scored 5749 runs while taking 173 wickets.

Nayar, during his illustrious career, won many games for domestic heavyweights Mumbai during a career spanning a decade and a half.

