Sonia Gandhi Says Election Results Congress’ Victory Over BJP's Negative Politics

Sonia Gandhi while expressing her happiness over the polls outcome said it was a "Congress victory over the BJP's negative politics".

Outlook Web Bureau 12 December 2018
File Photo
2018-12-12T13:10:41+0530
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday described the party's good showing in the assembly poll in three Hindi heartland states as a victory over the BJP's "negative politics".

Gandhi's reaction came after the Congress ousted BJP governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Expressing happiness over the polls outcome, the UPA chairperson said it was a "Congress victory over the BJP's negative politics".

A resurgent Congress on Tuesday made significant gains in the Assembly elections, dealing a body blow to the BJP in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while emerging as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, who had led his party’s campaign, was quickly credited by his party and mother, Sonia Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi has worked hard... led the party,” NDTV quoted UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi as saying.

Hailing its good show in assembly polls, Congress had also tweeted, "Thank you India, you have chosen love over hate, peace over violence & truth over lies. This victory is yours," read a tweet on the party's official Twitter handle, with the hashtag 'CongressWinsBIG'.

According to the Election Commission, the final tally for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly showed Congress with 114 seats, while the ruling BJP came close with 109 in a battle that went to the wire on Tuesday.

For latest news & live updates on Assembly election results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, visit https://www.outlookindia.com/

(With Agency Inputs)

