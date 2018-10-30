Singer Shaan Denies Stones Pelted At Him For Singing Bengali Song In Guwahati

After reports emerged that he was pelted with stones and paper balls during a concert in Guwahati on Monday, singer Shaan on Tuesday denied any such thing happened.

After the episode, the singer took to Twitter to share his thoughts. While replying to a social media user, who apologised to the singer for the ‘unfortunate incident,’ he said it would be wrong to tarnish Assam over one unfortunate incident.

“Just for the records ...loved my Assam Tour!! Saw the most fascinating sights...made new friends..had huge turnouts at every concert.. Over one unfortunate incident it would be very wrong to Tarnish this Beautifull State!!! Whatever happened was in the heat of the moment,” Shaan tweeted.

Just for the records ...loved my Assam Tour!! Saw the most fascinating sights...made new friends..had huge turnouts at every concert.. Over one unfortunate incident it would be VeryWrong to Tarnish this Beautifull State!!! Whatever happened was in the heat of the moment ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/2pcE1IUYLe — Shaan (@singer_shaan) October 29, 2018

However on Tuesday, sharing a news report about the incident on Twitter, the singer said, the reports were "complete lies" and all that happened was "one paper ticket" was thrown on stage by a person after "shouting to stop singing."

Complete lies!!! One Paper ticket folded up was thrown on stage by One Person after vigorously gestering and shouting to stop singing.. That’s all ... please stop these wild speculations and lies ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/F6QdEuT761 — Shaan (@singer_shaan) October 30, 2018

The 46-year-old was performing in Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium when someone reportedly from the audience threw a paper ball at him after Shaan started singing a Bengali song.

A visibly angry Shaan then stopped his performance and urged the miscreant to learn to respect the performer.

“If you don’t like it, you can go away. I had a high fever. I am on antibiotics. And still I am here performing all night for you,” Shaan told the crowd.

