Sibal Forgives Kejriwal After Delhi CM Issues Apology

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday said he has forgiven Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he issued an apology.



Talking to reporters here, Sibal said everything is forgotten now after Kejriwal and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accepted that they had levelled baseless allegations against him.



"Kejriwal Ji and Sisodia ji have accepted that the allegations they had put on me and my son in a press conference few years ago were baseless. They have apologised for the same today. He (Kejriwal) has apologised for what he did. Everything is forgotten now. We will move ahead," Sibal said.



Earlier in the day, Kejriwal sought an apology from Sibal.



Amit Sibal, a lawyer, and son of Kapil Sibal, had filed a defamation suit against Kejriwal for alleging that Kapil Sibal had a conflict in seeking to revise a tax demand on telecom major Vodafone.



Kejriwal had tendered a similar apology to former Akali Dal minister Bikram Majithia in another defamation, shocking and angering the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit.

(ANI)