SC To Hear On Monday Zakia Jafri’s Plea On Clean Chit To PM Modi In 2002 Gujarat Riots Case

The Supreme Court will on November 19 hear 2002 Gujarat riots victim Zakia Jafri’s petition challenging clean chit by Special Investigation Team (SIT) to PM Narendra Modi, news agency ANI reported.

The Gujarat High Court had last year upheld SIT’s clean chit to Modi and other politicians in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Zakia Jafri is the widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was among 68 people killed at the Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad when a mob attacked it on February 28, 2002, a day after the Godhra train burning incident which set off riots in the state.