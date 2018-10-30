Sabarimala Issue: BJP Begins Dawn-To-Dusk Hunger Strike Over Arrest Of Protestors

Condemning the CPIM(M)-led LDF government's crackdown on Sabarimala protesters, BJP workers began a dawn-to-dusk hunger strike on Tuesday, intensifying its agitation on Sabarimala issue.

BJP cadres also took out marches to offices of the Superintendents of Police in all district headquarters to condemn the government for arresting the agitators.

Addressing party workers in Thiruvananthapuram, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai alleged the ruling CPI(M) was on the road to "liquidation" and the party's graph was coming down.

Former Union minister and party's lone MLA in the state assembly, O Rajagopal, was also present.

Veteran Marxist leader M M Lawrence's grandson was among the protesters.

The Kerala Police has arrested at least 3505 protesters till now. Besides this, around 529 cases have been registered across the state till Sunday in connection with violence that broke out in the state earlier this month over Supreme Court’s verdict on Sabarimala Temple.

BJP has denounced arrests of protestors and extended their party's support against CPI(M) government.

Amit Shah announced a 'Rath Yatra' on November 8 to save the customs and traditions of Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala in support to devotees who are protesting against the entry of all women into the shrine.

(With inputs from PTI)