Ryan School Student Murder: CBSE Seeks Report, Gurgaon Police To File Chargesheet Within A Week

The CBSE today formed a two-member fact finding committee to probe the killing of a seven-year- old student in Gurgaon's Ryan International School and sought a report from its management within two days.

The move by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) comes following outrage among parents after the student was found with his throat slit in the school washroom yesterday.

"A two-member fact finding committee has been set up to enquire into the tragic murder of the student in the school premises. The school has also been asked to submit a report within two days along with the copy of the FIR," a senior board official said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Earlier today, the acting principal of Ryan International School here was suspended and all the security staff were removed.

Angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises this morning and protested for over two hours demanding a CBI probe into the gruesome murder while expressing dissatisfaction over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police.

They also demanded that the school management be booked for the killing of the boy.

The police said the Class II student was allegedly killed by a bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, who also tried to sexually abuse him. The accused was arrested hours after the gruesome murder.

Lawyer of the 7-year-old boy who was murdered in the toilet of Ryan International School in Gurugram said the principal of the school is suspended and the school management will face action for certain, reported ANI.

The apex body for child rights, NCPCR, had recommended that a case of negligence be registered against the management of the school.

Advertisement opens in new window

Angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises this morning and staged protest for over two hours demanding a CBI probe into the gruesome murder while expressing their displeasure over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police.

They also demanded that the school management be booked for the murder of boy.

"The Ryan International School management has suspended acting principal Neerja Batra and removed all the security staff," District Public Relation Officer R S Sangwan said.

The body of Pradhuman Thakur, the student of Ryan International School in Bhondsi, was found inside a toilet of the school on Friday morning. The 7-year-old boy's body was found in a mutilated condition, with his throat slashed.

The conductor, identified as a 40-year-old man, "attempted the sexually assault the boy, but killed him with the knief he carried in his pocket when he raised an alarm," Gurugram DCP said. He has been arrested.

"The accused was woking with the school for the past 6-8 months. He had gone to use the toilet where he saw the boy," said the officer.

Advertisement opens in new window

Some students found lying in a pool of blood in a toilet in the school building around 8:30 am, the police said. His father Varun Thakur who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft, had dropped him off to school at around 7.55am.

"They told me my son is bleeding, he was found outside the washroom and they are rushing to the hospital, they asked me to come too. I rushed but he was dead by the time I reached...It is a clear-cut murder case. How can a parent know what happens to their child in school," the NDTV quoted Varun as saying.

Varun said the school administration did not inform him about his son's death initially.

"They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time," he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Recounting the incident, Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon police said, "The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors."

The police team, including forensic experts, probing the case collected blood sample and finger prints from the scene. A knife with blood stains was also recovered from the spot. The team also examined CCTV footage from over 30 cameras installed on the school premises,.

Hundreds of parents and locals had gathered outside the school and protested against the school management.

Senior officials of the Gurgaon police intervened to maintain calm.

With Agency Inputs