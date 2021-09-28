Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

RR Skipper Sanju Samson: Sharing Information With The Team On What's Working Well For Me

Sanju Samson has been in exceptional form in the second leg of the IPL. He has scored 2 consecutive half-centuries in the last two games against DC and SRH

RR Skipper Sanju Samson: Sharing Information With The Team On What's Working Well For Me
The Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore next in Dubai on Wednesday. | File Photo

Trending

RR Skipper Sanju Samson: Sharing Information With The Team On What's Working Well For Me
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T16:56:05+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 4:56 pm

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, who has been in sublime touch said that he is trying to "share information" with his teammates as to what has worked for him during the second leg of the IPL. (More Cricket News) 

Samson has been in exceptional form. He has scored two consecutive half-centuries in the previous two games but the other batters in the side have failed to get going. On Monday, they lost to laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. (Highlights)

"I'm sharing as much as I can with the youngsters. The things that are working for me and people trying to perform. That communication is happening from my side," Samson said.

"But to be honest, everyone playing in the playing XI they've played enough cricket to understand what do we need to do to get back from failure to success. We need to trust their characters and hope for best in the coming matches," he added. After snatching a win from the jaws of defeat against Punjab Kings, Rajsthan have lost two games on the trot, which has partially hampered their play off qualification chances.

"Myself and the whole team are a bit disappointed by the way we the last game. We know that we can play much better as a unit and definitely in the coming matches, we will showcase a good standard of cricket."

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Asked what he as a captain tells his squad in tough situations, Samson said "We need to boost their confidence and tell them how good we are but at the same time we need to also tell them what's going on, we need to be honest and true to ourselves and understand that we are not playing the brand of cricket that Rajasthan Royals is known for.

"We need to express ourselves a bit more, we are much better than this. The Royals next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday. Talking about the crucial clash, Samson said "Every opponent is tough in the IPL so it comes down to the brand of cricket we play. If we (are able to) play around 80-90 per cent of our potential we can defeat any team in this tournament. We have done it before and we need to focus..," he concluded.

Tags

PTI Sanju Samson Dubai Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 T20 Cricket Cricket - IPL Rajasthan Royals SunRisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings Cricket - Twenty20 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Out Of Turn Land Allotment To Sourav Ganguly: Calcutta High Court Imposes 'Token Cost' On BCCI Chief

Out Of Turn Land Allotment To Sourav Ganguly: Calcutta High Court Imposes 'Token Cost' On BCCI Chief

Women's Asian Cup Football: Iran Book Historic Ticket For India Finals

European Super League: UEFA Requests Removal Of Spanish Judge From Case

SAI Gives Promotions To 5 Tokyo Olympics Stars; Announces Grant For Late Ngangom Dingko Singh's Family

Raheem Sterling Conundrum: Indispensable For England, Yet Increasingly Overlooked By Manchester City

Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj Dethroned; Jhulan Goswami Rises To Number Two

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Venkatesh Iyer Joins Party, Delhi Capitals In Dire Straits

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Rachael Haynes To Miss Remainder Of Series Due To Hamstring Injury

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from Sports

‘Stressed’ Women’s Boxing High-Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco To Fly Back To Italy

‘Stressed’ Women’s Boxing High-Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco To Fly Back To Italy

World Team Chess Championship: Indian Women Beat Spain In Round 2

World Team Chess Championship: Indian Women Beat Spain In Round 2

UEFA Abandons Disciplinary Case Against Super League Rebels

UEFA Abandons Disciplinary Case Against Super League Rebels

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL?

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL?

Read More from Outlook

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Harish Manav / The announcement came days after Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the Chief Minister of Punjab following the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh.

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

Naseer Ganai / The Army said Pakistan Army’s connivance in abetting infiltration continues as it is difficult to attempt crossing the Line of Control without the active support of local Pakistan military commanders.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Ashwani Sharma / Using digital gateways and portals, a group of young apple producers from Himachal Pradesh are selling fresh, nutritious and natural apple varieties directly to buyers without middlemen.

Advertisement