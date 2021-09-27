Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Live Updates & Scores : IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Cricket Scores: Will SRH Spoil RR's Playoff Hopes?

It's bottom rankers Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Dubai today. Follow live cricket scores of SRH vs RR here.

IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Cricket Scores: Will SRH Spoil RR's Playoff Hopes?
Kane Williamson's (right) Sunrisers Hyderabad will play for pride against Sanju Samson's (right) Rajasthan Royals, who have a chance to make the IPL 2021 playoffs. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Cricket Scores: Will SRH Spoil RR's Playoff Hopes?
2021-09-27T18:49:21+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 6:49 pm

IPL 2021 Match 40

  • Rajasthan Royals

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad

Teams will be announced at the toss

  • 6:54 PM

    Big News

    But the big news is, David Warner is not playing today. Jason Roy is playing tonight.

  • 6:49 PM

    Pitch Report

    Simon Doull with the pitch report for the official broadcasters, and he sees "nice coverage of grass, got a good sound."

  • 6:34 PM

    Squads

    Here are the squads -

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Umran Malik.

    Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (c & wk), David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

  • 6:13 PM

    Preview

    Nothing is going right for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League 2021. Kane Williamson's team has not been able to find the winning formula and with just one win from nine matches, are technically out of the competition. Former SRH skipper David Warner has been in horror form in IPL 2021. His average of 24.4 is his second-worst in IPL. In 2009, the year he started playing IPL, Warner had averaged 23.3. With SRH's Indian talents like Manish Pandey and Bhuvneshwar Kumar failing, Williamson is surely missing Jonny Bairstow.

    Points Table | Schedule & Results | News

    Rajasthan Royals are not doing well either. Sanju Samson has been the lone warrior with the bat and no top-order batsmen have provided support to the young RR captain. Chris Morris is yet to show the spark and although RR's young bowlers like Kartik Tyagi have done well in the absence of Jofra Archer, the Royals are yet to play a perfect team game in the second half of the tournament. Yet, RR have a chance to make the playoffs.

    They are one of the four teams on eight points (from nine matches) and a win today will take RR to 10 and in the fourth position behind Royal Challengers Bangalore (12 from 10 games). Follow live cricket scores of SRH vs RR here.

Jayanta Oinam Kane Williamson Sanju Samson Jason Holder Rashid Khan (Cricket) Chris Morris Dubai Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Cricket - IPL Rajasthan Royals SunRisers Hyderabad Sports
