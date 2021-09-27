IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Cricket Scores: Will SRH Spoil RR's Playoff Hopes?

Preview

Nothing is going right for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League 2021. Kane Williamson's team has not been able to find the winning formula and with just one win from nine matches, are technically out of the competition. Former SRH skipper David Warner has been in horror form in IPL 2021. His average of 24.4 is his second-worst in IPL. In 2009, the year he started playing IPL, Warner had averaged 23.3. With SRH's Indian talents like Manish Pandey and Bhuvneshwar Kumar failing, Williamson is surely missing Jonny Bairstow.

Rajasthan Royals are not doing well either. Sanju Samson has been the lone warrior with the bat and no top-order batsmen have provided support to the young RR captain. Chris Morris is yet to show the spark and although RR's young bowlers like Kartik Tyagi have done well in the absence of Jofra Archer, the Royals are yet to play a perfect team game in the second half of the tournament. Yet, RR have a chance to make the playoffs.

They are one of the four teams on eight points (from nine matches) and a win today will take RR to 10 and in the fourth position behind Royal Challengers Bangalore (12 from 10 games). Follow live cricket scores of SRH vs RR here.