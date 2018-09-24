Rewari Gangrape Case: Main Accused Nishu Sent To 4-day Police Remand

﻿
The victim, a school topper, was abducted and gang raped after being drugged on September 12 while she was on the way to a coaching institute.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2018
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-09-24T09:43:45+0530

A court in Haryana has sent two of the main accused in the gangrape case of a 19-year-old college student to four days police custody, police said on Monday.

The Haryana Police's Special Investigating Team (SIT) on Sunday arrested the two main accused, Pankaj and Manish.

Both were on the run for 11 days after the gangrape incident. They were arrested from Satnali in Mahendragarh district.

A court in Kanina sent them to four days of police custody. Pankaj is a soldier in the Indian Army.

The victim, a school topper, was abducted and gang raped after being drugged on September 12 while she was on the way to a coaching institute.

Earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had announced the arrest of the third accused, Nishu and two other men -- Deendayal, the owner of a tubewell room where the crime took place in Mahendragarh, and Sanjeev Kumar, a medical practitioner who had treated the victim.

Both Deendayal and Sanjeev were booked as they did not inform police despite knowing about the crime.

The police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information on the absconding main accused, all residents of Kanina village.

The victim, who has identified her attackers, and her parents had earlier accused the police of not taking action and dealing with the matter casually.

She alleged that her attackers gave her sedative-laced water to drink and gang raped her in a room on an agricultural field till she fell unconscious. They later dumped her at a bus stop near her village.

IANS

