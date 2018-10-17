Rahul Gandhi Should Realise Shrines Are Not Meant For Cheap Politics: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ahead of assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while taking a jibe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, said that shrines are not meant for political purposes and that Gandhi should not think of people in this country as fools.

Addressing a public gathering in Vidisha on Tuesday, where a massive roadshow was held, the Chief Minister said, "Shrines are not the place to indulge in cheap politics to get votes. Rahul Baba should realise that one cannot get votes by moving around sporting 'tilak' on one's forehead during election times. One has to be with people all the time and work for them tirelessly to win their confidence."



Continuing his tirade against Gandhi, Chouhan, who is trying to win the post for a consecutive fourth term, questioned why the Congress President visited temples only during pre-poll days.



"I have no objection if Rahul visits a temple or a mosque or any other shrine. But, why was he seen making temple visits only during election days. People are aware of his tricks. He should not think that people of this country are fools," Chouhan added.



Challenging the Congress to give a report of the work done during the party's 10-year-rule in Madhya Pradesh between 1993-2003, Chouhan said, "The state was made a 'BIMARU' during the Congress' tenure in the state because of non-performance of the then Digvijay Singh government."



He further claimed that Madhya Pradesh has witnessed development in agriculture by expanding irrigation coverage from a mere 7 lakh hectare to 70 lakh hectares in the last 15 years.



The election in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 28. Counting of votes will be done on December 11.

ANI