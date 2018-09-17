﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Radhika Madan Wins Award At The 43rd Toronto International Film Festival

Radhika Madan Wins Award At The 43rd Toronto International Film Festival

Radhika Madan, whose debut film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, won a top award at the 43rd Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Outlook Web Bureau 17 September 2018
Radhika Madan Wins Award At The 43rd Toronto International Film Festival
Radhika Madan Wins Award At The Toronto International Film Festival
Twitter Image
Radhika Madan Wins Award At The 43rd Toronto International Film Festival
outlookindia.com
2018-09-17T10:31:40+0530

Actress Radhika Madan couldn’t have asked for more. Winning the top award at the 43rd Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) that concluded here on Sunday for her debut film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota was a dream come true for the 23-year-old young actress.

The film, which was India's first-ever entry into the festival's ‘Midnight Madness’ segment, won the People's Choice Midnight Madness Award.

"I don't know what to say. It is so surreal... First to get selected for the festival and then to win the award for the best film... I just couldn't think, to be honest,” said Radhika  at the festival's after party.

"I am going to celebrate the award with some wine and cheese and heading back to India to celebrate it," said the Delhi-born actress whose another film Pataakha is set to release later this month.

Radhika said her family and friends in India have already begun celebrating her success. "I just got the opportunity to call two or three people and they are dancing over there. They are saying, 'wow! How it happened?' It has not yet sunk in because we were always the underdog."

She said the top award at the world's premiere film festival will inspire her to work even harder. "To win this award really inspires us to do stuff like this even more."

Acting in this film, taught her "discipline of life and discipline in martial arts".  She said working with director Vasan Bala was an amazing experience for her.

"He is a genius. He is too good... He is so calm. I think he is a very easy director to work with."
Radhika also praised her co-star Abhimanyu Dassani who too made his debut in this film.

"Abhimanyu is so down-to-earth. Though he is a star kid, he doesn't feel that he is a star kid. He is just like any other boy... So down-to-earth... So sweet. He is a lovely co-actor to work with and one couldn't have asked for more," said the actress.

After her first two films – Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Radhika said she is now concentrating on her next projects.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Radhika Madan Toronto Arts & Entertainment Entertainment Awards/Recognition Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rupee Falls Below 72 Mark, Loses 81 Paise In Early Trade
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters