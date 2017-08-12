'Quiz Bank' For Government School Students In Haryana

The Haryana School Education Department has set up a 'quiz bank' for government school students in the state to help them gain a competitive edge while preparing for various competitive exams.

"About 10,000 questions have been included in the quiz bank, which has been prepared for the students of class 3 to 10," Additional Chief Secretary, School Education Department, P K Das said in Panchkula, near here today.

"Assistance of famous quizmaster Siddhartha Basu, and other renowned institutions have been sought while preparing this quiz bank," he said.

He said this quiz bank is the result of hard work of six months put in by a team comprising about 100 people of the state education department.

Das said that quiz contests would be organised in the government schools every Saturday in which the class teachers would also participate as contestants.

He said the state government in collaboration with the corporate institutions would not only ensure the skill development of students but also make necessary infrastructure available in schools.

"Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, the state government aims to provide quality education and better facilities in the government schools.

Under this programme, the corporate institutions would undertake wide range of activities from skill development of students to providing basic facilities in schools at their own cost.

"These included setting up of science laboratories in schools, providing sports equipment, arrangement of Reverse Osmosis (RO) system for providing clean drinking water, coaching facilities for students, and providing assistance in other projects," Das said.

Das also said that "29 renowned institutions including Shriram Foundation and Bharti Foundation are working in collaboration with the Education Department," he said.