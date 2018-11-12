Priyanka Chopra In Delhi To Shoot For 'The Sky Is Pink'

﻿
Actress Priyanka Chopra is in the capital to shoot for "The Sky Is Pink" directed by Shonali Bose.

Priyanka Chopra back to work mode after her Bachelorette party. "The sun and I.. Delhi here we go..'The Sky Is Pink'," Priyanka wrote alongside a photograph of herself on Instagram. Directed by National Award winning filmmaker Shonali Bose, 'The Sky Is Pink'marks the return of Priyanka to Hindi film industry.

She also posted a photograph of herself with actress Zaira Wasim on her Instagram stories and captioned it as "Delhi days". The film, which is based on a true life story, will also be shot in Mumbai, London and the Andamans. Juhi Chaturvedi is writing the dialogues and Pritam Chakraborty will be composing music for the film, which is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

"The Sky Is Pink", which also stars Farhan Akhtar, reportedly revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. It is a biographical drama based on the life the motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her parents. Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13 and went on to write a book about her struggles before she passed away at 18. 

IANS

