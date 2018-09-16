﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Prashant Kishor Joins Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)

Prashant Kishor Joins Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)

41-year-old Kishor had earlier campaigned for Narendra Modi in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 September 2018
Prashant Kishor Joins Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)
File Photo
Prashant Kishor Joins Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)
outlookindia.com
2018-09-16T13:28:29+0530
Related Stories

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday formally joined the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of the party's state executive meeting here.

 JD-U spokesperson Sanjay Singh confirmed Kishor's joining.

"Now Prashant Kishor is a JD-U leader," Singh said.

Shortly after the announcement, Kishor tweeted: "Excited to start my new journey from Bihar!"

The 41-year-old former UN official, who founded the Indian Political Action Committee (I-Pac), was tasked with running the JD-U's campaign during the 2015 Bihar polls after he parted ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Last week, Kishor hinted at his political debut while addressing an event at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad.

Kishor had formulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi' election strategy in the 2014 elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Prashant Kishor Patna BJP Congress General Election 2019 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : JNUSU Polls: Left Leading On All Key Posts
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters