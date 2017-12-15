Pradyuman Murder Case: Bail Plea Of Accused Juvenile Dismissed By Gurugram Court

The bail plea of the accused juvenile in the Pradyuman murder case has been dismissed by Gurugram court.

The Class 11 student who allegedly wanted to postpone a parent-teacher meeting and exams was arrested in connection with the killing of a seven-year-old boy in Gurgaon's Ryan's International School.

He was arrested after the CBI did not find any evidence against bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was the Gurgaon Police's sole accused in the gruesome killing.

Pradyuman, a Class 2 student of the school, was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon on the morning of 8 September. Officials in the CBI said the crime was committed in just three to four minutes.

The Gurgaon police had arrested a bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, pinning the blame for the crime on him. In a twist in the case, the CBI recently announced that it had apprehended a senior student of the school in connection with the incident, rejecting the police theory that the killing was the handiwork of Kumar.

(With PTI inputs)