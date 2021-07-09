July 09, 2021
PM Modi To Chair Meeting To Scrutinize Pan India Oxygen Availability Status

Modi has been holding a number of meetings in this regard amid apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic.

Outlook Web Desk 09 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:41 am
PM Modi to conduct a high priority meeting on Friday to examine the overall oxygen availability status across India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the government sources, is set to  conduct a high-level meeting on Friday to evaluate the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country.

To mitigte the oxygen scarcity fiasco reported by several hospitals during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave in April-May, the Union government has been instrumental in taking measures in collaboration with states to ramp up oxygen production and supply.

Modi has been holding a number of meetings in this regard amid apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic. 

