PM Modi To Chair Meeting To Scrutinize Pan India Oxygen Availability Status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the government sources, is set to conduct a high-level meeting on Friday to evaluate the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country.

To mitigte the oxygen scarcity fiasco reported by several hospitals during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave in April-May, the Union government has been instrumental in taking measures in collaboration with states to ramp up oxygen production and supply.

Modi has been holding a number of meetings in this regard amid apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic.

(With PTI Inputs)

