PM Modi Accepts Virat Kohli's Fitness Challenge, Watch Who All Are Joining Them

Taking Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted Indian skipper Virat Kohli's fitness challenge and said he will soon be sharing his own video.

PM Modi took to Twitter to respond to Kohli's challenge, writing, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit"

In a self-made video posted on Twitter, Rathore on Wednesday urged Indians to shoot a video of their “fitness mantra” and share it. He then did 10 push-ups and also praised Prime Minister Modi by calling him his source of inspiration for staying fit.

Rathore then challenged Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, and Saina Nehwal to join in and take the #FitnessChallenge forward. Accepting Rathore’s challenge, Kohli took to the micro-blogging site and posted a video of him doing Butt Plank.

“I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay,” Virat tweeted.

Besides them, Rathore’s challenge was also accepted by Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who also took to Twitter to share their fitness mantras. Let's have a look at some of these videos:

#HumFitTohIndiaFit is a wonderful campaign. I accepted the challenge & posted my office video. This is my quick gym video. pic.twitter.com/TCzNB0YXPy

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 24, 2018

Thanks @mall_rohit for tagging me. As para-badminton players, we need to be on our toes and skipping sans a prosthetic keeps me fit.

Thank you minister @Ra_THORe for encouraging #humfittohindiafit.

I request @Sukant_Kadam @poorvishasram24 @domzybatra to share their videos. pic.twitter.com/EaWv9k0Q7E — Manasi Joshi (@joshimanasi11) May 23, 2018

#HumFitTohIndiaFit ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ



Inspired by @narendramodi ji and @Ra_THORe ji kindly Post videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video ðÂÂÂÂÂÂand I challenge @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan to join inðÂÂ¥ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/hMqQbdekk6 — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) May 22, 2018

As Hon. PM @narendramodi ji envisions a healthy India, I join the #HumFitTohIndiaFit ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ initiated by @Ra_THORe ji.

#HumFitTohIndiaFit



When I learned to ride a Bicycle, it was fun & fashion for me then but now its my passion. During Parliament Session Bicycle is my vehicle to reach at parliament. pic.twitter.com/Qhc9ERNN4Z — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 22, 2018

From Indian Embassy In Bahrain

Inspired by Rathor Sir here is my fitness challenge to entire India from Indian Embassy Bahrain and this is how i keep myself fit #HumFitTohIndiaFit ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Qb5wbx4ZCC — Rudresh Kumar Singh (@Rudresh09) May 22, 2018

The Fit India movement was initiated by Prime Minister Modi in March, which has been gaining momentum since then. He even talked about the movement in April's Mann Ki Baat and released a 3D-animated video of himself depicting the 'Trikonasana' posture.

"Last month, I had urged people to participate in the Fit India Movement. I am glad with the overwhelming support for the movement. Many people have written to me about fitness, their experiences and what they do. I want to urge everyone to exercise for a healthy lifestyle," he had said it then.

