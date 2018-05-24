PM Modi Accepts Virat Kohli's Fitness Challenge, Watch Who All Are Joining Them

Taking Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted Indian skipper Virat Kohli's fitness challenge and said he will soon be sharing his own video.
PM Modi took to Twitter to respond to Kohli's challenge, writing, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit"
In a self-made video posted on Twitter, Rathore on Wednesday urged Indians to shoot a video of their “fitness mantra” and share it. He then did 10 push-ups and also praised Prime Minister Modi by calling him his source of inspiration for staying fit.
Rathore then challenged Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, and Saina Nehwal to join in and take the #FitnessChallenge forward. Accepting Rathore’s challenge, Kohli took to the micro-blogging site and posted a video of him doing Butt Plank.
“I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay,” Virat tweeted.
I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2018
Besides them, Rathore’s challenge was also accepted by Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who also took to Twitter to share their fitness mantras. Let's have a look at some of these videos:
#HumFitTohIndiaFit is a wonderful campaign. I accepted the challenge & posted my office video. This is my quick gym video. pic.twitter.com/TCzNB0YXPy
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 24, 2018
If you want to look like an Athlete, then train like an Athlete.— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 24, 2018
Thank you @PTUshaOfficial @deepikapadukone for the #FitnessChallenge.
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼âÂÂÂÂ
Let’s do this. I
I would like to challenge @MangteC @sachin_rt @priyankachopra @MissNicollet #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/KSo0tEsM9e
Thanks @mall_rohit for tagging me. As para-badminton players, we need to be on our toes and skipping sans a prosthetic keeps me fit.— Manasi Joshi (@joshimanasi11) May 23, 2018
Thank you minister @Ra_THORe for encouraging #humfittohindiafit.
I request @Sukant_Kadam @poorvishasram24 @domzybatra to share their videos. pic.twitter.com/EaWv9k0Q7E
#HumFitTohIndiaFit ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) May 22, 2018
Inspired by @narendramodi ji and @Ra_THORe ji kindly Post videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video ðÂÂÂÂÂÂand I challenge @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan to join inðÂÂ¥ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/hMqQbdekk6
As Hon. PM @narendramodi ji envisions a healthy India, I join the #HumFitTohIndiaFit ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ initiated by @Ra_THORe ji.
— Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) May 22, 2018
Here's how I stay fit. Post your videos & join us.
I nominate @sarbanandsonwal ji, @KirenRijiju ji & @SuPriyoBabul ji to take the #FitnessChallenge ðÂÂ¥ÂÂforward. pic.twitter.com/i5zelQ26TQ
Thanku @nikhat_zareen for challenging me @Ra_THORe for starting this, what a great initiative. This is thow I keep myself fit. #fitnesschallenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit— Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) May 23, 2018
I challenge @TheShilpaShetty @vidya_balan @TheJohnAbraham @SunielVShetty @WrestlerSushil @RandeepHooda ðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/qCZ2ozfCjC
#HumFitTohIndiaFit— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 22, 2018
When I learned to ride a Bicycle, it was fun & fashion for me then but now its my passion. During Parliament Session Bicycle is my vehicle to reach at parliament. pic.twitter.com/Qhc9ERNN4Z
#HumFitTohIndiaFit #Battlerope set I. More to follow. #FitnessChallenge & #fitnessgoals. @Ra_THORe @KirenRijiju ... @rahulkanwal @ShivAroor @Ankit_Tyagi01 thougj the journey is beautiful, hope the fitness destination is not too far away :)) pic.twitter.com/BZzFMHWW7h— GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) May 22, 2018
Tareeke anek par maksad sirf ek #HumFitTohIndiaFit - great initiative by @Ra_THORe sir ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ thank you @iHrithik sir, i’d like to nominate @sonamakapoor, @karanjohar and @FarOutAkhtar to take the #FitnessChallenge forward. pic.twitter.com/1tdAaVEBQE— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 23, 2018
Great to see our sports minister @Ra_THORe sirs #HumFitTohIndiaFit initiative to make India fit.— Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) May 23, 2018
Challenge acceptedðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼@TejaswinShankar
Here’s my fitness video
Now I challenge @geeta_phogat @SakshiMalik @BabitaPhogat @ParthJindal11 @chetrisunil11 @Akhilkumarboxer @VijayGoelBJP pic.twitter.com/0TTcX8UFez
From Indian Embassy In Bahrain
Inspired by Rathor Sir here is my fitness challenge to entire India from Indian Embassy Bahrain and this is how i keep myself fit #HumFitTohIndiaFit ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Qb5wbx4ZCC— Rudresh Kumar Singh (@Rudresh09) May 22, 2018
The Fit India movement was initiated by Prime Minister Modi in March, which has been gaining momentum since then. He even talked about the movement in April's Mann Ki Baat and released a 3D-animated video of himself depicting the 'Trikonasana' posture.
"Last month, I had urged people to participate in the Fit India Movement. I am glad with the overwhelming support for the movement. Many people have written to me about fitness, their experiences and what they do. I want to urge everyone to exercise for a healthy lifestyle," he had said it then.
(With Agency Inputs)
