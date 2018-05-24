The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
24 May 2018 Last Updated at 12:04 pm National #HumFitTohIndiaFit

PM Modi Accepts Virat Kohli's Fitness Challenge, Watch Who All Are Joining Them

The fit India movement was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, which has been gaining momentum since then.
Outlook Web Bureau
PM Modi Accepts Virat Kohli's Fitness Challenge, Watch Who All Are Joining Them
Creative Commons
PM Modi Accepts Virat Kohli's Fitness Challenge, Watch Who All Are Joining Them
outlookindia.com
2018-05-24T12:39:25+0530

Taking Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign forward,  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted Indian skipper Virat Kohli's fitness challenge and said he will soon be sharing his own video.

PM Modi took to Twitter to respond to Kohli's challenge, writing, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit"

In a self-made video posted on Twitter, Rathore on Wednesday urged Indians to shoot a video of their “fitness mantra” and share it. He then did 10 push-ups and also praised Prime Minister Modi by calling him his source of inspiration for staying fit.

Rathore then challenged Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, and Saina Nehwal to join in and take the #FitnessChallenge forward. Accepting Rathore’s challenge, Kohli took to the micro-blogging site and posted a video of him doing Butt Plank.

“I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay,” Virat tweeted.

Besides them, Rathore’s challenge was also accepted by Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who also took to Twitter to share their fitness mantras. Let's have a look at some of these videos:

From Indian Embassy In Bahrain

The Fit India movement was initiated by Prime Minister Modi in March, which has been gaining momentum since then. He even talked about the movement in April's Mann Ki Baat and released a 3D-animated video of himself depicting the 'Trikonasana' posture.

"Last month, I had urged people to participate in the Fit India Movement. I am glad with the overwhelming support for the movement. Many people have written to me about fitness, their experiences and what they do. I want to urge everyone to exercise for a healthy lifestyle," he had said it then.

(With Agency Inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Virat Kohli Rajyavardhan Rathore Delhi - New Delhi Health- Medicine- Fitness Twitter Social Media National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Summons Pakistan Envoy Over Killing Of 7- Month-Old In Cross Border Firing
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters