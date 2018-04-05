The Website
05 April 2018

Percussion Expert Padmanabha Marar, Who Sang 'Sopanam' For Over 100 Years At His Neighbourhood Temple, Dies

Outlook Web Bureau
Video grab: Courtesy- Youtube
outlookindia.com
2018-04-05T17:14:01+0530

Famous percussionist Padmanahha Marar, who sang 'Sopana Sangeetam' for over 100 years at his neighbourhood temple in Kerala, passed away at his residence near Kottayam yesterday, his family said.
Sopana Sangeetham prevalent in the temples of Kerala is sung with beating of a small, hourglass-shaped ethnic drum called 'edakka'.


Marar, who is said to be 113 years old, performed the classical music till three years ago at the Lord Sree Rama temple in Ramapuram.

He is survived by four children.

The Sangeetha Nataka Akademi had in 2014 presented him the Gurupooja award for his contribution in propagating the temple music.

