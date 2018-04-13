65th National Film Awards: <em>Outlook's</em> Giridhar Jha Bags Best Film Critic Award

Outlook's senior editor Giridhar Jha on Friday bagged the 'Best Critic On Cinema' at the 65th National Film Awards. A special mention to Sunil Mishra was also made at the event.

The award was instituted in 1984, at 32nd National Film Awards and awarded annually for films produced in the year across the country, in all Indian languages.

Award includes 'Swarna Kamal' (Golden Lotus) and cash prize.

The award last last year bestowed on Tamil film critic G. Dhananjayan.

The 65th edition of awards' jury headed by renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur comprised the likes of Kannada director P Sheshadri, screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, actor Gautami Tadimalla and lyricist Mehboob among others.

The Awards are administered by the government’s Directorate of Film Festivals. Amit V Masurkar's Newton has bagged the Best Hindi Film while Pankaj Tripathi has received a special mention for his performance.

