Odisha Assembly Adjourned On First Day Of Winter Session

Winter session of the Odisha Assembly crippled on the day of its commencement as the opposition Congress created a ruckus demanding immediate discussion on issues pertaining to farmers, leading to its adjournment for the day.

Soon after the House made obiturary reference for former MLAs and others who died in the recent past, Leader of Opposition and Congress lawmaker Narasingha Mishra urged the

Speaker, Pradip Kumar Amat, to initiate discussion on farmers' issues by doing away with the question hour.

The Congress MLAs asserted on cancellation of the question hour to enable discussion on the problems being faced by farmers, in view of its importance.

The party legislators said that a notice for an adjournment motion on the matter had already been accepted. BJP MLAs were also keen on a discussion on the issue.

However, the Speaker turned down their plea and announced commencement of the question hour.

Annoyed with the rejection of their demand, irate Congress members trooped into the well raising slogans pressing for a discussion on issues relating to the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy and the ongoing agitation by farmers' outfit -- Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS).

BJP members were also seen storming into the well of the House seeking a debate on the issue.

Unable to conduct the proceedings due to pandemonium, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12.14 pm, minutes after the Assembly had assembled for the day.

When the House reassembled, a similar situation was witnessed with the opposition Congress creating uproar.

Finding it difficult to conduct the business in view of the turmoil, the Speaker adjourned the House till tomorrow.

The Leader of Opposition told reporters outside the House that Congress wanted suspension of the question hour for discussion on farmers' problems in view of the importance of

the matter.

The Congress leaders also hit out at the state government accusing it of having foiled the agitation of the NNKS recently flouting democratic norms.

(With inputs from PTI)